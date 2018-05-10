The Latest: Greitens' staff carries on as he goes to court

Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibility

Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Iran's top leader, lawmakers lash out at US on nuclear deal

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from Trump

A Russian company charged as part of a conspiracy to meddle in the 2016 presidential election has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Washington.

Kevin Kamenetz, a Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland and a longtime leader in local politics, has died.

(AP Photo/Brian Witte, File). FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2017, file photo, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announces he is joining the race for governor in Towson, Md. Kamenetz is running in a crowded Democratic primary. News outlets cite a rel...

Three bikers indicted on murder charges stemming from 2015 shooting involving police outside Waco restaurant, including prominent member of Bandidos motorcycle club.

Texas biker accused of killing man who was shot by police

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Members of the St. Louis streets department unload barricades on the Chestnut Street side of the Civil Courts building in St. Louis, Mo., on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in advance of Thursday's start of jury s...

Jury to be picked for Greitens' trial stemming from affair

The state auditor has released numerous findings against Ohio's then-largest online charter school, the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.

Former NFL linebacker Khaseem Greene has filed suit against a New Jersey town's police department and a county prosecutor's office, saying they knew a shooter had lied about Greene giving him a weapon but charged him anyway.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' administration is pumping out news releases about government business as Greitens' sits in court for the start of his criminal trial.

(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Flanked by security guards, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, center, arrives at court for jury selection in his felony invasion of privacy trial, Thursday, May 10, 2018, in St. Louis. Greitens is accused of ta...

The Latest: Greitens' staff carries on as he goes to court

A Yale administrator says the university police officers who responded to a call about a black graduate student who had fallen asleep in the common area of a campus residence admonished the white student who reported it.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could soon send rocks and ash shooting out of its summit crater.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Visitors take pictures as Kilauea's summit crater glows red in Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Geologists warned Wednesday that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks a...

Democrats on the House intelligence committee have released more than 3,500 Facebook ads that were created or promoted by a Russian internet agency.

(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, top, arrives at court for jury selection in his felony invasion of privacy trial, Thursday, May 10, 2018, in St. Louis. Greitens is accused of taking an unauthorized and compro...

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Latest on the trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

11 a.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' administration is pumping out news releases about government business as Greitens' sits in court for the start of his criminal trial.

Greitens was at the St. Louis courthouse Thursday for jury selection in his trial on an invasion of privacy charge stemming from an extramarital affair.

Back in the state capital of Jefferson City, his administration released a proclamation that he had signed previously declaring Friday as "Public Service Recognition Day."

His Department of Revenue also released an update on the speed at which it's been processing income tax refunds. The agency said it's been completing the task in an average of just under 10 days, which it said is better than last year's average of nearly 19 days at the same point in time.

___

9:05 a.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has arrived at a St. Louis courthouse for the first day of jury selection in his felony invasion of privacy trial.

Greitens is accused of taking an unauthorized photo of a woman while she was partially nude during a sexual encounter in 2015, before he was elected.

Jury selection is expected to start Thursday morning and last at least two days. Testimony is scheduled to begin Monday.

Greitens arrived in a car with darkened windows and entered the courthouse through a controlled entryway.

Greitens has acknowledged the affair. He's refused to say whether he took the photo. He calls the charge a "witch hunt."

___

12:30 a.m.

Jury selection is set to begin in Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' felony invasion of privacy trial.

Greitens is accused of taking an unauthorized photo of a woman while she was partially nude during a 2015 sexual encounter, before he was elected.

Jury selection is expected to start Thursday morning and last at least two days. Testimony is scheduled to begin Monday.

Prosecutors say Greitens violated state law that prohibits taking an unauthorized photo of someone in a full or partial state of nudity. They're expected to argue that taking such a photo with a cellphone involves transmission of the photo, from pixels to memory card, which is a felony.

Greitens has acknowledged the affair. He's refused to say whether he took the photo. He calls the charge a "witch hunt."

