Osage County Man Faces 2nd-Degree Murder Charge

OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

An Osage County man is facing 2nd-degree murder charges after a man was found stabbed to death in his driveway Wednesday. 

Osage County Deputies arrested Dakota McCauley after they arrived at his home southeast of Barnsdall to find 30-year-old Frankie Cotto dead in the driveway. 

The Osage County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning from a woman who said Cotto was in their home.

Deputies got to the house shortly after to find Cotto dead in the driveway. 

McCauley was later taken into custody and charged with 2nd-degree murder. 

The Osage County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.   

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
