Osage County Man Faces 2nd-Degree Murder Charge

An Osage County man is facing 2nd-degree murder charges after a man was found stabbed to death in his driveway Wednesday.

Osage County Deputies arrested Dakota McCauley after they arrived at his home southeast of Barnsdall to find 30-year-old Frankie Cotto dead in the driveway.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning from a woman who said Cotto was in their home.

Deputies got to the house shortly after to find Cotto dead in the driveway.

McCauley was later taken into custody and charged with 2nd-degree murder.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.