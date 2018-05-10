OHP Continues Investigation Into Crash Involving ODOT Workers

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is still investigating a crash that injured two ODOT workers on highway 75 near Preston last week.

Troopers spent a few hours on the scene Thursday digitally recreating the scene of last week's accident.

OHP said a semi crashed into one of ODOT's flatbed trucks on May 1st and the two workers inside the truck were thrown out of the vehicle.

Investigators returned to look at evidence such as tire markings and other elements from the crash.

From there, they said they're able to figure out the sequence of events in the crash from beginning to end.

Troopers closed an outside northbound lane of Highway 75 near 286th Street and they said it's much easier to look over the scene when there's not a ton of vehicles in the way.

OHP will now send their report to the district attorney's office to figure out the next steps in their investigation.