Thunder's Nick Collison Retiring From NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder Forward Nick Collison announced Thursday he’s retiring from the NBA.

ESPN's Royce Young says in an interview, Collison said, “I’ve had an incredible run. But it’s time to go.”

“I started in cold gyms in small towns in Iowa and ended up playing more than 1,000 games in the best league in the world ... But it’s time to go.” After 15 years, Nick Collison is retiring from the NBA: https://t.co/lpcfCE46O5 — Royce Young (@royceyoung) May 10, 2018

Really haven’t been around another player that exemplified class and professionalism like Nick Collison. A player, and a person, I truly admire. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) May 10, 2018

Over the course of his career, Collison has appeared in 910 regular season games and posted career averages of 5.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 20 minutes per game.

“My goal was always to make a career out of basketball, and I was blessed to be in the NBA for 15 seasons,” said Collison. “As my time as a basketball player comes to an end, I’m so grateful for my family, friends, teammates, coaches, fans, my hometown, Kansas University, the Thunder organization and everyone else who has helped me along the way. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. It has been an incredible journey that I’m proud of, and it would not have been possible to do it on my own.”

During the past 10 seasons, Collison helped lead the Thunder to the second-best record in the NBA (.608; 489-315). He finishes his career with 69 double-doubles and 184 games in which he scored in double figures.