Thunder's Nick Collison Retiring From NBA - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Thunder's Nick Collison Retiring From NBA

Posted: Updated:
Russell Westbrook made sure Collison was given a memorable moment before the game. Russell Westbrook made sure Collison was given a memorable moment before the game.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Thunder Forward Nick Collison announced Thursday he’s retiring from the NBA.

ESPN's Royce Young says in an interview, Collison said, “I’ve had an incredible run. But it’s time to go.”

Over the course of his career, Collison has appeared in 910 regular season games and posted career averages of 5.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 20 minutes per game.

“My goal was always to make a career out of basketball, and I was blessed to be in the NBA for 15 seasons,” said Collison. “As my time as a basketball player comes to an end, I’m so grateful for my family, friends, teammates, coaches, fans, my hometown, Kansas University, the Thunder organization and everyone else who has helped me along the way. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. It has been an incredible journey that I’m proud of, and it would not have been possible to do it on my own.”

During the past 10 seasons, Collison helped lead the Thunder to the second-best record in the NBA (.608; 489-315). He finishes his career with 69 double-doubles and 184 games in which he scored in double figures.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.