Republican lawmaker faces questions over military service

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A Republican Oklahoma lawmaker known for his conservative views is facing accusations from party colleagues that he embellished his military service record and has been removed from the membership rolls of a national veterans group.

Rep. Mike Ritze of Broken Arrow was notified this week in a letter from Disabled American Veterans that he had not documented his eligibility for membership.

Group National Adjutant J. Marc Burgess asked Ritze in the May 7 letter to remove any reference to membership from his biography.

Ritze didn't immediately respond Thursday to telephone and email messages.

The letter was first reported by online news outlet NonDoc.

Republican Reps. Kevin McDugle and Josh West are both combat veterans and accuse Ritze of wearing military decorations he hasn't earned, including a Purple Heart.

