The Latest: Prison official: Ex-deputy could face punishment

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - The Latest on an ex-Tulsa volunteer deputy convicted of manslaughter who was recently seen at an Oklahoma bar in apparent violation of probation (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

A spokesman for the Oklahoma office that oversees prisoner probation says a white ex-volunteer deputy who served time in prison for fatally shooting an unarmed black man could face punishment if the agency determines he broke the rules when he was recently seen at a bar.

Ex-Tulsa sheriff's volunteer deputy Robert Bates was spotted in January by another patron sitting at the bar of a Tulsa restaurant in apparent violation of the terms of his parole, which prohibit him from consuming alcohol or being in places that serve it.

Corrections spokesman Matt Elliott said Thursday the department is probing the allegation and if Bates is found to have violated the terms of his probation, the department will "treat him like we do all former inmates who violate their supervision."

Elliott says possible punishments include being placed under house arrest, wearing a GPS monitor or submitting to increased urine analysis tests, among others.

10:40 a.m.

A white ex-volunteer deputy released early from prison after fatally shooting an unarmed black man was recently seen at an Oklahoma bar in apparent violation of his parole, which prohibits him from consuming alcohol or being in places that serve it.

National criminal justice experts say it is unlikely 76-year-old Robert Bates will have his parole revoked.

Bates was spotted in January by another patron sitting at the bar of a Tulsa restaurant.

Pictures and a short video clip provided to The Associated Press show Bates in the bar with a half-filled wine glass in front of him, though the video doesn't show him drinking from it.

Bates' attorney would not say whether his client was drinking at the bar but says Bates was not doing harm to anyone.

