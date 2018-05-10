Silver Alert Issued For Bryan County Man - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Silver Alert Issued For Bryan County Man

BRYAN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

OHP has issued a Silver Alert for 58-year-old Paul Jordan. 

OHP said Jordan went missing around 3 p.m. Wednesday from 250 Beth Mitchell Ln. in Mead, Oklahoma. 

They said he was last known to be driving a light brown 2001 Ford F-150 with Oklahoma plate: BND-865.

Reports say he was last seen wearing a white OSU t-shirt and blue jeans with black and red lace-up tennis shoes. 

OHP said Jordan is an insulin dependent hyperglycemic diabetic and has a pacemaker and high blood pressure. 

If you have any information, call the Bryan County Sheriff's Office at (580) 924-3000.

