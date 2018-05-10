Oldest person in US dies; Pennsylvania woman was 114

Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibility

Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Iran's top leader, lawmakers lash out at US on nuclear deal

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from Trump

A Yale administrator says the university police officers who responded to a call about a black graduate student who had fallen asleep in the common area of a campus residence admonished the white student who reported it.

Kevin Kamenetz, a Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland and a longtime leader in local politics, has died.

(AP Photo/Brian Witte, File). FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2017, file photo, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announces he is joining the race for governor in Towson, Md. Kamenetz is running in a crowded Democratic primary. News outlets cite a rel...

A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, at Philadelphia senior care facility.

A 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman who was the oldest person in America has died.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could soon send rocks and ash shooting out of its summit crater.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Visitors take pictures as Kilauea's summit crater glows red in Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Geologists warned Wednesday that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks a...

Survey finds that nearly half of U.S. cancer doctors say they've recently recommended medical marijuana to patients.

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File). FILE - This Sept. 15, 2015 file photo shows marijuana plants a few weeks away from harvest in a medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, Ill. A survey of U.S. cancer doctors released on Thursday, May 10, 2018, find...

Screening millions of blood donations for the Zika virus netted only a few infections, new study says.

(Cynthia Goldsmith/CDC via AP). FILE - This 2016 digitally-colorized electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the Zika virus, in red, about 40 nanometers in diameter. According to a study released...

Study finds little bang for the buck in Zika blood testing

Asian Americans are seeking federal office in all corners of the country, including nearly three dozen Democrats who want to take control of the U.S. House from Republicans in November.

A Georgia gubernatorial hopeful boasts of owning a pickup truck "in case I need to round up criminal illegals" in a new campaign ad weeks released weeks after he caused a stir by featuring a shotgun in another spot.

Former NFL linebacker Khaseem Greene has filed suit against a New Jersey town's police department and a county prosecutor's office, saying they knew a shooter had lied about Greene giving him a weapon but charged him anyway.

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (AP) - A 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman who was the oldest person in the United States has died, according to a funeral home.

The Robert D Heath Funeral Home in Mount Union said that Delphine Gibson died Wednesday.

Lessie Brown, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, 113, is now believed to be the oldest American, according to the Gerontology Research Group in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

Gibson, who had been living at a Huntingdon nursing home since 2004, when she was 100, attributed her long life to good food, her faith in God and her church.

"Frances and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Delphine Gibson, America's oldest citizen," said Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. "She was an incredible Pennsylvanian and she will be missed."

Although she was blind and deaf near the end of her life, she still enjoyed singing and humming songs like "Amazing Grace," nursing home unit manager Miranda Glover told WJAC-TV in February 2017.

She took no medication except for a single vitamin a day, Glover said.

"She has an amazing spirit," Glover said. "She always singing to us or sharing the gospel. She is a treasure to the nation."

On her 112th birthday, Huntingdon Mayor Dee Dee Brown declared it "Delphine Gibson Week" in the borough.

Kammi Plummer, admissions director at AristaCare at Huntingdon Park, where Gibson lived most recently, told the Altoona Mirror she informed Gibson when she became the oldest living American.

"She just kind of acted surprised and said, 'You don't say?'" Plummer said. "We also told her she was she prettiest. She just said, 'I know that.'"

Born Delphine Tucker on Aug. 17, 1903, in Ridgeway, South Carolina, she helped on her family's farm until she married Taylor Gibson in 1928.

The couple lived for a time in North Carolina then moved to Mount Union to join a growing community of African-Americans who came up from the South to work in the area's now-historic brickyards. The couple had three children.

Her husband worked at Harbison Walker Refractories for 20 years before retiring in 1962, according to his obituary. He died in 1980.

She became the country's oldest person following the February 2017 death of 114-year-old Adele Dunlap, of Flemington, New Jersey.

Gibson's funeral will be Saturday at Mount Hope Baptist Church in Mount Union.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.