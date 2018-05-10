Tahlequah Shooting Throws Kink In Truck Driver's Day - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tahlequah Shooting Throws Kink In Truck Driver's Day

TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma -

The man whose stolen bread truck led to a shooting involving a GRDA police officer is speaking out. 

The suspect who was shot is out of the hospital and is now in jail. 

Marcus Stopp is in the Cherokee County Jail after police say an officer saw him steal a bread truck. 

The owner of the truck, Will Baine, is finally starting to get caught up on his deliveries. 

His bread truck was supposed to go out on 14 deliveries throughout Cherokee County Thursday, but wound up stuck on the side of Park Hill Road after investigators say Marcus Stopp stole it. 

"It's a little scary that someone came up to my house in the middle of the night and stole something off my property," Baine said. 

GRDA said one of its police officers saw Stopp steal the truck and tried to get him to pull over. 

After he ran off the road GRDA said Stopp jumped out of the truck and started running.

Investigators said that's when the officer fired his gun, hitting him once in the neck.

"It's just a lot of hassle that I didn't need," said Baine. 

Baine has been delivering bread for about five years and takes care of the truck himself. 

"I'm leasing the truck but all the mechanics and responsibly are on me," Baine said. 

Aside from the obvious damage, Baine said there was about $2500 worth of bread and snacks inside.

"It's smashed. It's a mess in the back of that truck," Baine said.  

He has a rental for now, while he waits to find out if his truck can be fixed. 

Records show Stopp served time in prison twice for second-degree burglary. 

The OSBI is still investigating whether Stopp had a weapon but investigators said he did not fire any shots. 

