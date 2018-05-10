Tulsa Police Release Body Cam Footage Of Officer Involved Shooting

A woman police say was stabbed by her neighbor says that man is out of jail and now threatening her family. According to police Eddie Milligan stabbed Brandy Havens and set her car on fire.More >>
A woman police say was stabbed by her neighbor says that man is out of jail and now threatening her family. According to police Eddie Milligan stabbed Brandy Havens and set her car on fire.More >>
Tulsa Police have released body cam footage of a fatal officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened Monday in the area of 8500 east 41st street. According to police, as officers from the Organized Gang Unit were approached a group of men sitting parked in a vehicle, in the video Officer Chris Beyerl can be seen walking up to an SUV while Officer Shawn Hickey walks up to a man who police say got out of the vehicle. Officer Hickey asks "Do you stay here?” One of the me...More >>
Tulsa Police have released body cam footage of a fatal officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened Monday in the area of 8500 east 41st street. According to police, as officers from the Organized Gang Unit were approached a group of men sitting parked in a vehicle, in the video Officer Chris Beyerl can be seen walking up to an SUV while Officer Shawn Hickey walks up to a man who police say got out of the vehicle. Officer Hickey asks "Do you stay here?” One of the me...More >>