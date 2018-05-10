Tulsa Police Release Body Cam Footage Of Officer Involved Shooting

Tulsa Police have released body cam footage of a fatal officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened Monday in the area of 8500 east 41st street.

According to police, as officers from the Organized Gang Unit were approached a group of men sitting parked in a vehicle, in the video Officer Chris Beyerl can be seen walking up to an SUV while Officer Shawn Hickey walks up to a man who police say got out of the vehicle.

Officer Hickey asks "Do you stay here?”

One of the men replies “I just got a room.”

In the meantime, Officer Beyerl walks up to a tinted window. he knocks on it, and then walks around to the driver's side. Officer Chris Beyerl asks both men to show their hands.

Just seconds later, a voice can be heard saying hey hey hey. Tulsa Police say at that moment, Officer Beyerl saw the front seat passenger was armed and he says it was pointed at him. Both officers opened fire into the vehicle.

Police say at some point during the shooting, the suspect also fired AT Officer Beyerl. The suspect was later identified as Albert Odom was killed. He was arrested in 2014 and in 2011 on drug charges.

Both officers are on paid administrative leave. The District Attorney will determine if the shooting is justified.