Norman Stabbing Victim Says Suspect Continues Harassment

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

A woman police say was stabbed by her neighbor says that man is out of jail and now threatening her family.

According to police Eddie Milligan stabbed Brandy Havens and set her car on fire.

Havens has said it was worth getting stabbed to see her neighbor in jail. But last week Milligan bonded out of jail and according to police reports he has been back at Haven's house

"He blocks us out and gets out of the car with his hammer and proceeds to threaten us. He said ‘I will kill your two-year-old daughter too’. And that’s when we called the cops again,” said Havens.

Thursday Cleveland County DA filed a motion to enhance Milligan's bond which would allow him to be arrested again.

