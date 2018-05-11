Tulsa Business Helps Family Of Tow Truck Operator Killed In January

A Tulsa realty firm spent Thursday giving back to the family of a tow truck driver killed on the job in January in Rogers County.

43-year-old Jonathan Taylor of Broken Arrow was helping a semi on the side of the highway when another semi struck and killed him on the Will Rogers Turnpike.

He left behind a wife and three children.

2/1/2018 Related Story: Wrecker Drivers Say People Need To Obey 'Move Over' Law

Keller-Williams' Realty remembered the family as hundreds of employees helped the Taylor family. The employees donated gift cards and money.

At Taylor's funeral, more than 80 tow trucks lined up in a caravan to honor the husband and father.