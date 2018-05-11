Governor Signs Bill Keeping Pregnant Women In Prison Safe

Governor Mary Fallin signs a bill aimed at making it safer for women who are pregnant and incarcerated.

State Representative Regina Goodwin of Tulsa and State Senator AJ Griffin spent about a year working on House Bill 3393, which would stop the use of restraints on inmates during labor and delivery.

Goodwin says it just makes sense to treat these women with dignity.

"Incarcerated women who are delivering babies or are in labor they will not be shackled they'll be treated more humanely," said Regina Goodwin.

Goodwin says in the event a woman in labor is violent, a doctor has the right to ask a guard to restrain her.