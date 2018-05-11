Fight At Sand Springs Restaurant Lands One In Jail, Victim In Ho - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Fight At Sand Springs Restaurant Lands One In Jail, Victim In Hospital

Tulsa County jail photo of Matthew Tabbytite Tulsa County jail photo of Matthew Tabbytite
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

Police arrest a Tulsa teen following a stabbing outside a popular Sand Springs steakhouse Thursday evening.

19-year-old Matthew Tabbytite is in the Tulsa County jail and his older brother is in the hospital.  Sand Springs Police say the two brothers were outside Colton's Steakhouse when they started arguing at about 8 p.m. 

Police say the brothers started throwing punches before they say 19-year-old Matt Tabbytite pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed his 31-year-old brother.

They say Matt ran off, but was found less than a mile from the restaurant.  

Tabbytite is booked in the Tulsa County jail on complaints including public intoxication and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police say the Matthew's brother was talking when emergency responders when he was transported to the hospital.  

There is no word on the brother's current condition.

