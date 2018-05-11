Power Restored Following Outage In The Prue Area Early Friday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Power Restored Following Outage In The Prue Area Early Friday

Posted: Updated:
PRUE, Oklahoma -

PSO reports power has been restored to just over 1,300 customers in the Prue area of Osage County early Friday.

The utility reported the outage happened at about 5 a.m. with power restored over an hour later. 

No word on what caused the outage.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
