Cleveland School Employee Accused Of Sexual Assault Of Student - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Cleveland School Employee Accused Of Sexual Assault Of Student

Posted: Updated:
Darla Raelene McCullough mug shot from Pawnee County Jail. Darla Raelene McCullough mug shot from Pawnee County Jail.
CLEVELAND, Oklahoma -

A Cleveland Public Schools employee has been arrested on a complaint of first-degree rape, accused of an inappropriate relationship with a high school student.

Darla Raelene McCullough was booked into the Pawnee County jail Thursday, May 10. The 46-year-old woman is a member of the school's support staff, according to Superintendent of Schools Aaron Espolt.

McCullough was employed as a paraprofessional during the time of the alleged relationship, according to the superintendent. Espolt said the school took immediate action after learning of the accusation Thursday.

A member of the public came to the school with the accusation, and Espolt said they immediately called police. She was placed on suspension with pay pending the results of the investigation, according to the administrator.

Clinton E. Stout, Chief of Cleveland Police, said the investigation is ongoing, but they have determined there was sufficient grounds to arrest McCullough. She was arrested at the Cleveland Police Department late Thursday night.

"Depending on the results of our investigation, Darla Raelene McCullough may be charged with additional crimes," Stout said.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.