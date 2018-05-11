Cleveland School Employee Accused Of Sexual Assault Of Student

A Cleveland Public Schools employee has been arrested on a complaint of first-degree rape, accused of an inappropriate relationship with a high school student.

Darla Raelene McCullough was booked into the Pawnee County jail Thursday, May 10. The 46-year-old woman is a member of the school's support staff, according to Superintendent of Schools Aaron Espolt.

McCullough was employed as a paraprofessional during the time of the alleged relationship, according to the superintendent. Espolt said the school took immediate action after learning of the accusation Thursday.

A member of the public came to the school with the accusation, and Espolt said they immediately called police. She was placed on suspension with pay pending the results of the investigation, according to the administrator.

Clinton E. Stout, Chief of Cleveland Police, said the investigation is ongoing, but they have determined there was sufficient grounds to arrest McCullough. She was arrested at the Cleveland Police Department late Thursday night.

"Depending on the results of our investigation, Darla Raelene McCullough may be charged with additional crimes," Stout said.