Postal Service: More financial loss as mail delivery slumps
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File). FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, boxes for sorted mail are stacked at the main post office in Omaha, Neb.
Screening millions of blood donations for the Zika virus netted only a few infections, new study says.
Survey finds that nearly half of U.S. cancer doctors say they've recently recommended medical marijuana to patients.
Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigerators.
The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.
The U.S. Postal Service is reporting another quarterly loss.
Executives from 10 auto companies will meet with President Donald Trump and cabinet officials Friday to discuss the administration's plan to reduce gas mileage and pollution requirements enacted during the Obama administration.
The state of Vermont will soon require that all single occupancy restrooms in public buildings be marked as gender neutral.
Jury selection set to begin in Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' felony invasion of privacy trial.
Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"
WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Postal Service is reporting another quarterly loss. That's because strong gains in package deliveries were outweighed by an unrelenting decline in mail volume and the costs of its health care and pension obligations.
The financial report released Friday comes amid sharp criticism from President Donald Trump, who says the Postal Service is being scammed out of billions by Amazon and other online retailers.
The Postal Service is seeking greater freedom to raise stamp prices to help cover costs. It warns of a weak financial situation that demands attention to allow for much-needed investments in package delivery in the e-commerce age.
The Postal Service report shows a net loss of $1.3 billion between January and March, larger than a $562 million loss in the same period last year.
