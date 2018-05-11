Boyhood home of Lynyrd Skynyrd brothers is now historic site

Friday, May 11 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-05-11 14:42:14 GMT
(Cindy Ellen Russell/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). This Wednesday, May 9, 2018, photo shows an aerial view of the East Rift Zone, along which the Leilani Estates neighborhood sits, from the ongoing Kilauea eruption, as seen from a helicopter flying...
Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigerators.More >>
Executives from 10 auto companies will meet with President Donald Trump and cabinet officials Friday to discuss the administration's plan to reduce gas mileage and pollution requirements enacted during the Obama...More >>
(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File). FILE- In this Aug. 23, 2007, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to a gender-neutral restroom at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vt. Gov. Phil Scott is expected to sign legislation, Friday, May 11, 2018, to requ...
The state of Vermont will soon require that all single occupancy restrooms in public buildings be marked as gender neutral.More >>
(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Members of the St. Louis streets department unload barricades on the Chestnut Street side of the Civil Courts building in St. Louis, Mo., on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in advance of Thursday's start of jury s...
Jury selection set to begin in Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' felony invasion of privacy trial.More >>
(AP Photo/Brian Witte, File). FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2017, file photo, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announces he is joining the race for governor in Towson, Md. Kamenetz is running in a crowded Democratic primary. News outlets cite a rel...
Kevin Kamenetz, a Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland and a longtime leader in local politics, has died.More >>
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File). FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, boxes for sorted mail are stacked at the main post office in Omaha, Neb. The U.S. Postal Service is reporting another quarterly loss after an unrelenting decline in mail volume and...
The U.S. Postal Service is reporting another quarterly loss.More >>
Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The house where rockers Ronnie, Donnie and Johnny Van Zant grew up is officially one of Florida's historic sites.
A marker noting the home as a Florida heritage site will be officially unveiled on during a ceremony in Jacksonville on Saturday. The plaque notes Ronnie Van Zant's role in forming Lynyrd Skynyrd, Johnny Van Zant's role as singer in the reborn Skynyrd group and Donnie Van Zant's role as a founding member of .38 Special. It recognizes their "prodigious contribution to the world of rock music."
Jacksonville entrepreneur Todd Smith bought the house while looking for homes in the area. He learned of its history and worked with state officials to get the designation.
The Florida Times-Union reports Smith is restoring the house to look like a 1970s time capsule.