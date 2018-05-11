R. Kelly set to perform in North Carolina despite protests

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Members of the St. Louis streets department unload barricades on the Chestnut Street side of the Civil Courts building in St. Louis, Mo., on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in advance of Thursday's start of jury s...

The Fire Department says a blaze that broke through the roof of a house in Queens critically injured one person and seriously injured 10 others, including seven firefighters.

The state of Vermont will soon require that all single occupancy restrooms in public buildings be marked as gender neutral.

(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File). FILE- In this Aug. 23, 2007, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to a gender-neutral restroom at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vt. Gov. Phil Scott is expected to sign legislation, Friday, May 11, 2018, to requ...

The U.S. Postal Service is reporting another quarterly loss.

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File). FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, boxes for sorted mail are stacked at the main post office in Omaha, Neb. The U.S. Postal Service is reporting another quarterly loss after an unrelenting decline in mail volume and...

The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Spotify has removed R. Kelly’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on h...

(Cindy Ellen Russell/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). This Wednesday, May 9, 2018, photo shows an aerial view of the East Rift Zone, along which the Leilani Estates neighborhood sits, from the ongoing Kilauea eruption, as seen from a helicopter flying...

The house where rockers Ronnie, Donnie and Johnny Van Zant grew up is officially one of Florida's historic sites.

Survey finds that nearly half of U.S. cancer doctors say they've recently recommended medical marijuana to patients.

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File). FILE - This Sept. 15, 2015 file photo shows marijuana plants a few weeks away from harvest in a medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, Ill. A survey of U.S. cancer doctors released on Thursday, May 10, 2018, find...

Screening millions of blood donations for the Zika virus netted only a few infections, new study says.

(Cynthia Goldsmith/CDC via AP). FILE - This 2016 digitally-colorized electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the Zika virus, in red, about 40 nanometers in diameter. According to a study released...

Executives from 10 auto companies will meet with President Donald Trump and cabinet officials Friday to discuss the administration's plan to reduce gas mileage and pollution requirements enacted during the Obama administration.

By TOM FOREMAN Jr.

Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - R. Kelly is going on with his concert in North Carolina Friday, rejecting calls from protesters to cancel his appearance over longstanding allegations of sexual misconduct.

The concert was scheduled for Friday at the Greensboro Coliseum, where protesters will also appear outside the arena to express their displeasure with coliseum officials for not calling off the performance.

A letter released earlier this week and signed by a coalition of women's groups connected to the #MuteRKelly movement cited what it called Kelly's "long term history of sexual misconduct."

"The coliseum has neglected to consider the Black women and girls that largely make up the community that relies on them for engagement and entertainment," the letter said.

Kelly, who was acquitted in 2008 of child pornography charges, denies the allegations. The R&B superstar's management team noted this week that he faces no current criminal charges. Kelly's management said late Wednesday that he's looking forward to the North Carolina concert.

A coliseum official declined comment on the letter.

"This has struck a nerve in the community," said Brandi Collins-Calhoun, director of reproductive and maternal health for the YMCA of Greensboro, one of the groups that signed the letter.

Prior to Greensboro, Kelly was scheduled to be among the performers at a May 5 concert in Chicago, but was dropped as protests arose. He issued a statement on YouTube saying he didn't know why the show was canceled.

On the heels of losing the Chicago appearance and calls for the next concert to be canceled, the music streaming service Spotify announced Thursday it was removing Kelly's music from its curated playlists. It cited its new policy on hateful content and conduct in making the move.

A company representative said Kelly's music is no longer available on the streaming service's owned and operated playlists and algorithmic recommendations. While his music will still be available to those who search for it, Spotify will not promote it.

Kelly's management protested the move in a statement to The Associated Press.

"R. Kelly never has been accused of hate, and the lyrics he writes express love and desire," the statement read. "Mr. Kelly for 30 years has sung songs about his love and passion for women. He is innocent of the false and hurtful accusations in the ongoing smear campaign against him, waged by enemies seeking a payoff. He never has been convicted of a crime, nor does he have any pending criminal charges against him."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.