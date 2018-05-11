Search Warrant Leads To Arrest Of Two McAlester Men On Drug Comp - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Search Warrant Leads To Arrest Of Two McAlester Men On Drug Complaints

Posted: Updated:
Johnathon Jewell and Robert Lizik mug shots from Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office. Johnathon Jewell and Robert Lizik mug shots from Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office.
McALESTER, Oklahoma -

Two McAlester men were arrested on drug complaints after the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office conducted a search of their apartment. Sheriff Chris Morris said deputies served a search warrant at the Valley View apartment complex on May 8, 2018.

Johnathon Jewell and Robert Lizik were taken into custody on complaints of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

Deputies found baggies containing what is believed to be methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia for both selling and using drugs, a news release states. Authorities said they also found Xanax pills in unlabeled bottles.

Sheriff Morris said Jewell, 23, and Lizik, 20, were arraigned the next day and released on their own recognizance.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.