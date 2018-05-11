Search Warrant Leads To Arrest Of Two McAlester Men On Drug Complaints

Two McAlester men were arrested on drug complaints after the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office conducted a search of their apartment. Sheriff Chris Morris said deputies served a search warrant at the Valley View apartment complex on May 8, 2018.

Johnathon Jewell and Robert Lizik were taken into custody on complaints of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

Deputies found baggies containing what is believed to be methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia for both selling and using drugs, a news release states. Authorities said they also found Xanax pills in unlabeled bottles.

Sheriff Morris said Jewell, 23, and Lizik, 20, were arraigned the next day and released on their own recognizance.