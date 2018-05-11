One Detained, School Cleared After Report Of Gunman At Highland High In California

Police respond to a shooting at Highland High School in Palmdale, California on May 11, 2018. [CBS LOS ANGELES]

One person was shot in the arm at a southern California high school Friday morning and a juvenile male was taken into custody, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. 911 calls reported a man with a gun at Highland High School in Palmdale around 7 a.m. and the school was later cleared after law enforcement rushed to the scene.

CBS Los Angeles reports the person injured drove themselves to the hospital and the department says the victim is in stable condition. A gun was recovered. It wasn't clear whether the victim and the suspect were students.

The investigation is ongoing, the department says.

All Antelope Valley Union High School District schools were placed on lockdown and Antelope Valley College canceled classes and closed its locations until noon in response, the station reports.

WATCH: Massive law enforcement response outside Highland HS after man with a gun reported on campus https://t.co/Pl44CtQoBm pic.twitter.com/xED7TrNdXj — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) May 11, 2018

The FBI was on the scene offering assistance, reports CBS News' senior investigative producer Pat Milton.

Update: 1 suspect being detained regarding the person with a gun the call at Highland High school in Palmdale. @PalmdaleSheriff @LANLASD @SEBLASD @SCVSHERIFF Deputies on scene searching campus. No other information available. — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018

A message posted to Highland High School principal's Twitter account urged everyone to stay clear of campus.

Sheriff's deputies in Palmdale also responded to reports of shots heard around 7:30 a.m. at Manzanita Elementary School, which is located about seven miles from Highland High, but searched the campus and said there was no evidence of a crime.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.