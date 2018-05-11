Big fire breaks out in Oklahoma town as agents serve warrant - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Big fire breaks out in Oklahoma town as agents serve warrant

TALIHINA, Okla. (AP) - A large fire that began when search warrants were being served in a small Oklahoma town has burned several buildings.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics spokesman Mark Woodward said agents were on the scene Friday morning in downtown Talihina as backup to a district attorney's task force that was serving the warrants, but were not involved.

Woodward said the warrants were being served by the task force when the fire began, but had no other details.

LeFlore County Emergency Management officials told Fort Smith, Arkansas, television station KHBS three buildings caught fire.

It's not yet clear whether anyone was injured. The cause of the fire also isn't known. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded.

Talihina is a town of about 1,100 people that's about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

