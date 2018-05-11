Alaska residents get false tsunami warning on TV, radio

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Iran's top leader, lawmakers lash out at US on nuclear deal

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from Trump

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigerators

Companies, local governments proposed new immigration detention centers in Midwestern states in response to an ICE request as agency steps up arrests in middle of U.S.

Harvard University is investigating after a swastika was found on a school bulletin board.

The National Tsunami Warning Center says there is no current tsunami threat for Alaska and the West Coast.

A 14-year-old was taken into custody after sheriff's officials said he shot a classmate at a high school in the California city of Palmdale.

Executives from 10 auto companies will meet with President Donald Trump and cabinet officials Friday to discuss the administration's plan to reduce gas mileage and pollution requirements enacted during the Obama administration.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, Gov. Jerry Brown responds to a question as he discusses his proposed 2018-19 state budget at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Brown is preparing to release his last stat...

The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Spotify has removed R. Kelly’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on h...

A Chinese billionaire convicted of bribing United Nations officials has been sentenced to four years in prison after his conviction in New York.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is campaigning for Republican candidates around the country as he awaits sentencing for lying to the FBI.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, former national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal court in Washington. Flynn has been campaigning to support Republican candidates, as he awaits sentencing after pleading...

Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigerators.

(Cindy Ellen Russell/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). This Wednesday, May 9, 2018, photo shows an aerial view of the East Rift Zone, along which the Leilani Estates neighborhood sits, from the ongoing Kilauea eruption, as seen from a helicopter flying...

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Many Alaska residents were mistakenly warned on TV and on the radio Friday morning of a tsunami threat along the West Coast of the United States, from San Diego to Alaska's Aleutian islands.

The alert said at the end of a nearly two-minute long message that it was a test. But not all listeners and viewers received that information, officials said.

The National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no threat. It said the message was a routine test sent at about 7 a.m.

Susan Buchanan, a National Weather Service spokeswoman, said the center's test message was properly coded but somehow re-transmitted in an abbreviated format. That stripped the test coding and caused activation of the Emergency Alert System that sends messages to TV and radio stations.

She said it's not clear why that happened, the agency was investigating and could not immediately provide further details. The tsunami warning center is part of the National Weather Service.

The message was sent just months after a civil defense official in Hawaii mistakenly sent an alert indicating a missile was inbound to the islands, prompting changes in how such alerts were issued. The employee who sent the false alert was fired.

In Washington state, officials said a false tsunami warning earlier this week in Clallam County was the result of a Jefferson County official testing a new cellphone app.

A real tsunami warning in Alaska earlier this year included alerts sent to cellphones, something that didn't happen Friday.

Rosemary Dunn, who lives in Anchorage, said she was more curious than panicked when the warning came through.

"I couldn't find any earthquakes and was really perplexed," she said.

She went online and then discovered the alert was not real.

"They said it was misinterpreted. I'd really like to know what's behind that, who misinterpreted that," she said.

Jeremy Zidek, a spokesman for the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said there is a time limit for how long emergency alert system messages can last. This was a longer message, and from reports officials have gathered, the information indicating it was a test was cut off for some listeners and viewers, he said.

He said other Alaskans heard the test information.

Often, the message says it's a test at the beginning. It's not clear why the version heard by Alaskans didn't say it was a test until the end. Zidek said the message Friday was intended to be an internal test message.

Tsunami-vulnerable communities were notified by the state emergency operations center that there was no tsunami warning, the state emergency management agency said.

Associated Press writer Alina Hartounian in Phoenix contributed to this report.

