Neighbors Of Bever Family Tragedy Respond To Murder Trial

People who lived on the same street as the Bever family said they've been keeping an eye on this trial.

The house where police say Robert and Michael Bever killed their five family members is now just an empty lot.

It's been empty since they demolished the house more than a year ago.

Neighbors said the outcome of the case could help the neighborhood's healing process.

Julie Wallis lives a couple doors down from the lot.

She adopted the family's dog after the crime and has been keeping tabs on the case.

She said she hopes Michael Bever gets life without parole so he won't have the chance to see this neighborhood again.

But she said even after the sentencing, this area will never be the same.

"I don't think it'll ever go away. I don't think we'll ever forget it. You just can't forget anything that horrific," Wallis said.

The city of Broken Arrow is planning on a memorial in this location but they haven't started working on it yet.