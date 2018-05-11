California governor pitches robust budget as revenues surge

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Iran's top leader, lawmakers lash out at US on nuclear deal

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from Trump

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigerators

Executives from 10 auto companies will meet with President Donald Trump and cabinet officials Friday to discuss the administration's plan to reduce gas mileage and pollution requirements enacted during the Obama administration.

Trump tells world's top automakers to build more cars in US

The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.

Asian Americans are seeking federal office in all corners of the country, including nearly three dozen Democrats who want to take control of the U.S. House from Republicans in November.

A cyber security firm says "a specific attack" was among the possible reasons for the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections.

A 14-year-old was taken into custody after sheriff's officials said he shot a classmate at a high school in the California city of Palmdale.

Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigerators.

Park is closed around Hawaii volcano for fear it will erupt

A former Rutgers professor who pleaded guilty to assaulting a disabled man will not return to prison.

An Alaska jury has convicted a former Arizona lawmaker of first-degree murder in the death of a man on a hunting and fishing trip.

The federal agency that oversees the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile is expected this week to release a report on the best site option for the United States as it looks to ramp up production of the plutonium cores that trigger nuclear warheads.

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Gov. Jerry Brown proposed a $137.6 billion general fund budget for California Friday amid surging revenues, kicking off his last round of negotiations with Democratic legislative leaders.

Brown's latest budget is up nearly $6 billion from his earlier proposal in January. The Democratic governor wants to save most of the surplus to protect spending during a future recession, proposing to set aside $13 billion in California's rainy day fund "to weather a storm that will be more like $60 billion."

The Democratic governor warned that the revenue is "not in the bank" but "it is a prediction."

"Life is very giddy at the peaks ... but I'm not giddy," he said.

Brown last pegged the surplus at $6.1 billion in January and proposed spending almost none of it, preferring to direct all but $300 million to reserves. Since then, revenue during the busy April tax-filing season came in even higher than expected.

Brown has repeatedly warned that California is riding a wave of economic growth and the budgetary good times will eventually end. He's generally resisted new ongoing spending on social services that he says can't be sustained.

Still, on Friday he proposed $2 billion for infrastructure, including universities, courts, state facilities and flood control and $359 million to help local governments address homelessness.

But he's facing pressure to boost funding on a wide variety of legislative priorities including higher education, child care and firefighting.

Assembly Democrats said this week they'll push for a $1 billion boost in spending on health care, including $250 million to provide state-funded health coverage to low-income California residents living in the country illegally through the Medi-Cal program. Their proposal would also provide money to offset monthly premium costs for people who buy their own insurance coverage.

They have also proposed expanding the earned-income tax credit to help the working poor.

Brown's opening proposal in January would have spent $131.7 billion from the general fund. By law, about half of the budget is automatically directed to K-12 education and community colleges.

His January proposal would have created a new online community college that would primarily serve working adults. His administration has aggressively worked to sell lawmakers on the plan and said recently that the first curriculum would be a certificate in medical coding.

He said Thursday that his budget proposal will include $96 million for a variety of efforts to prevent wildfires, including doubling the amount of land that's actively managed through vegetation thinning, controlled burns and reforestation.

California firefighters and fire chiefs have asked for $100 million for overtime, equipment and dispatchers to better prepare for potential fires during risky weather conditions.

Brown will negotiate a final spending plan with Democratic legislative leaders. The Assembly and Senate have until June 15 to pass a budget under the state Constitution. If they're late, lawmakers' pay will be docked.

Brown has presided over a stark turnaround in California's finances. The state's budget, which has historically been subject to steep highs and deep lows, has grown 45 percent since 2011, when he took office facing a $25 billion deficit thanks to significant income growth among wealthy taxpayers. Forty percent of California's personal income tax revenue comes from people earning $1 million or more per year.

Republicans say the budget growth is a sign that taxes are too high.

