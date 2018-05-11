The Latest: Jury suggests life with parole in family killing

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - The Latest on sentencing for a 19-year-old Oklahoma man convicted in the deaths of five family members(all times local):

2:55 p.m.

Jurors have recommended a sentence of life with the possibility of parole for the younger of two Oklahoma brothers convicted of killing their parents and three siblings.

The jury recommended the sentence for 19-year-old Michael Bever on Friday, two days after it convicted him of five first-degree murder counts and one count of assault and battery with intent to kill for his role in the 2015 slayings.

Jurors on Thursday recommended he serve 28 years in prison for the assault on a sibling who survived the attack.

Bever was 16 when authorities say he and brother Robert Bever killed their family members. Robert Bever, who was 18 at the time, pleaded guilty in 2016 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

2:40 p.m.

12:05 a.m.

