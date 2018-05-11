Arts Alliance Tulsa Hosts Reading Event - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Arts Alliance Tulsa Hosts Reading Event


TULSA, Oklahoma -

Arts Alliance Tulsa is hosting a brunch and reading event on Saturday, May 19th at 11 a.m. with all the proceeds from the event benefiting the 2018 Alliance members. 

This year’s keynote speaker is multi-Emmy, Grammy and NAACP award-winning actor, director, producer, writer and public speaker, Mr. LeVar Burton. The brunch is being held at the Hyatt Regency Tulsa on 100 East 2nd Street. 

Following the brunch, at approximately 2 p.m., Burton will be reading one of his favorite children’s books on the lawn of Guthrie Green. 

Arts Alliance Tulsa Executive Director said, “When our community committed to reading 2 million books this year, we wanted to help so we decided to invite an artist to be our keynote speaker who also happens to be famous for reading. While raising much-needed funds for our 40 Alliance Members, LeVar Burton will also give a boost to this year’s reading initiative.”

The reading event is sponsored by Arts Alliance Tulsa, Tulsa City-County Library; Reading Partners-Tulsa; Guthrie Green; Tulsa Drillers, and Magic City Books.

