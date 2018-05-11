Tulsa Police Identify Suspect In Fatal Drive-By Shooting

Tulsa Police have identified a suspect in a fatal drive-by shooting.

Officers are searching for Justin Render, AKA Pud, in connection with the death of Jeremy Woodfork.

Police responded to the 3300 block of North Garrison on May 8. When they arrived, they found Woodfork had been gunned down as he drove home from the store.

Police said Woodfork was a known gang member and believed the shooting was gang-related.

Through their investigation, police focused on finding a white Chevrolet Tahoe that was seen with a driver, who they believe was Render and an unknown gunman.

Detectives found the Tahoe on May 8.

Police have not yet identified the gunman.

Anyone with information on Render is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.