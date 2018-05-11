Cleanup Continues After Crude Oil Leak In NW OKC

During the school day at Harding Fine Arts Academy, sounds of strength are coming from the gym.More >>
Izzy Kitterman survived a deadly crash that took the lives of two of her siblings. Now, her big sister’s soccer team wants to help Izzy in her fight to walk again, and maybe even play soccer again.More >>
A mom who knows what it's like to be in and out of A Children's Hospital is giving back this Mother's Day Weekend. We've followed Maddie Lens for several years she has a rare genetic disorder that causes tumors on vital organs.More >>
First responders are at the location of a fatal flatbed semi rollover crash. The accident occurred in the westbound lanes on the Creek Turnpike near Aspen in Broken Arrow. Those westbound lanes are closed at this time. Tulsa Fire has been requested to come assist with this crash. This is a developing story.More >>
