Vinita Teen Pleads Guilty To Killing Stepmom

A Vinita teenager pleaded guilty Friday to killing his stepmother.

A judge sentenced Koalten Orr to life for murdering Laura Hendrix.

12/07/2017 Related Story: Vinita Teen To Be Tried As Adult In Murder Of Father’s Fiancée

Moments after Koalten Orr pleaded guilty in court, he asked the judge if he could turn around and say something.

Looking at Laura Hendrix's family, he told them, "I truly am sorry for what I did on the 22nd of August." He also said what he did was very, very wrong, and that he doesn't know what it's like to lose somebody you love so much.

"Totally unexpected," said Laura’s father Jim Hendrix. "I think he probably meant most of that. I think it's not enough, and it's a little too late but it's more … effort than I thought he would give."

"What I would rather have seen him say is that Laura Hendrix was not a sex offender. Laura Hendrix didn't rape him," said prosecutor Tony Evans.

Evans said Orr accused Laura of sexually abusing him, and that was his reason for killing her.

Evans said his evidence proves that allegation is completely false.

"He claims it was because the sexual abuse. The fact is, it didn't happen. He wasn't happy with his family situation. He wanted out of it. That's why he ended up shooting her," Evans said.

Family members had several written messages for Orr, who was 14 years old when he killed Laura in their Vinita home nearly two years ago.

Laura's mom Irene wrote, "Laura was the heart and soul of our family. She held us all together through the good times and the bad."

And Laura's daughter, Samantha, wrote, "Because of him I will not have my mother by my side when I give birth to my child later this year."

"She was just a really caring and forgiving person," Hendrix said. "I hope that boy thinks about it for the rest of his life"

Koalten is sentenced to life in prison but prosecutors said it's likely he'll spend about 20 years there.

