Bacone College Announces It Will Remain Open - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Bacone College Announces It Will Remain Open

Posted: Updated:
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

Bacone College announced today that it will not be closing after all.

According to representatives, the school has experienced decreases in donations and enrollment over the past few years and are currently operating in a deficit for the current year. The school says they have taken positive steps to reduce their operation expenses, ultimately this reduction comes in the form of layoffs of several staff members.

“The Board of Trustees expresses its appreciation for the efforts of President Willis and the college faculty and staff, who have worked tirelessly to serve Bacone students. The College and its Board of Trustees continue to work to secure funding to reverse the operating deficit.”

In addition, Bacone College recently announced the appointment of a new President, Dr. Ferlin Clark who last served as president of Diné College, a Navajo Nation institution in Northeast Arizona.

  • EducationMore>>

  • Teacher Pay Raises In Jeopardy

    Teacher Pay Raises In Jeopardy

    Oklahoma teacher pay raises may not come to pass due to an effort to roll back the tax increase that was set to fund them.

    More >>

    Oklahoma teacher pay raises may not come to pass due to an effort to roll back the tax increase that was set to fund them.

    More >>

  • Bacone College Announces It Will Remain Open

    Bacone College Announces It Will Remain Open

    Bacone College announced today that it will not be closing after all. According to representatives, the school has experienced decreases in donations and enrollment over the past few years and are currently operating in a deficit for the current year. The school says they have taken positive steps to reduce their operation expenses, ultimately this reduction comes in the form of layoffs of several staff members. “The Board of Trustees expresses its appreciation for the efforts...More >>
    Bacone College announced today that it will not be closing after all. According to representatives, the school has experienced decreases in donations and enrollment over the past few years and are currently operating in a deficit for the current year. The school says they have taken positive steps to reduce their operation expenses, ultimately this reduction comes in the form of layoffs of several staff members. “The Board of Trustees expresses its appreciation for the efforts...More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Health News

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Home & Family

Get ideas on spending more time with your family & improving your home life.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • 6 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.