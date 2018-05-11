Bacone College Announces It Will Remain Open

Bacone College announced today that it will not be closing after all.

According to representatives, the school has experienced decreases in donations and enrollment over the past few years and are currently operating in a deficit for the current year. The school says they have taken positive steps to reduce their operation expenses, ultimately this reduction comes in the form of layoffs of several staff members.

“The Board of Trustees expresses its appreciation for the efforts of President Willis and the college faculty and staff, who have worked tirelessly to serve Bacone students. The College and its Board of Trustees continue to work to secure funding to reverse the operating deficit.”

In addition, Bacone College recently announced the appointment of a new President, Dr. Ferlin Clark who last served as president of Diné College, a Navajo Nation institution in Northeast Arizona.