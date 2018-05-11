Governor Signs Bill Allowing Ten Commandment On State Property

Governor Fallin signed a bill Friday allowing the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property.

The bill is a response to a recent court order prohibiting the display of the Commandments at the state Capitol.

06/30/2015 Related Story: OK Supreme Court: Ten Commandments Monument Must Be Removed From Capitol

House Bill 2177 deems the Commandments a "historically significant document" worthy of public display alongside the Magna Carter, Declaration of Independence, and U.S. Constitution.