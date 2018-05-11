Governor Signs Bill Allowing Ten Commandment On State Property

Governor Fallin signed a bill Friday allowing the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property. The bill is a response to a recent court order prohibiting the display of the Commandments at the state Capitol.
Gov. Mary Fallin has vetoed the controversial constitutional carry bill. Senate Bill 1212 would have allowed anyone without a felony conviction and is 21 or older to carry a gun in public without a license.
Executives from 10 auto companies will meet with President Donald Trump and cabinet officials Friday to discuss the administration's plan to reduce gas mileage and pollution requirements enacted during the Obama...More >>
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Friday, July 8, 2016 file photo, a prescription is filled at a pharmacy in Sacramento, Calif. On Friday, May 11 2018, Trump is scheduled to give his first speech on how his administration will seek to l...
President Donald Trump is poised to give his first speech on lowering drug prices Friday after more than a year of promises to bring down the prices Americans pay for prescriptions.More >>
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2017 file photo, Senate Armed Services Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz., pauses before speaking to reporters during a meeting of the National Defense Authorization Act conferees, on Capitol Hil...
John McCain is not signing off quietly, stirring up old battles and starting new ones.More >>
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, applauds at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy at the Grand Hyatt, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Washington.
North Korea summit delays decision by Trump's lawyers on whether he should sit down with special counsel Robert Mueller, says Rudy Giuliani.More >>
