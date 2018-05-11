Oklahoma governor signs adoption law opposed by LGBT groups - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma governor signs adoption law opposed by LGBT groups

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has signed a law that gay rights advocates say will allow religious-based adoption agencies to discriminate against same-sex couples, single people and non-Christians in placing children.

The bill signed late Friday gives legal protections to faith-based adoption agencies that won't place children in LGBT homes because of religious or moral convictions or policies.

The bill is supported by the powerful Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma and the state's Catholic bishops. It was written by Republican state Sen. Greg Treat, who has said he's convinced some faith-based groups are hesitant to participate in adoptions for fear of being sued for discrimination.

The new law goes into effect Nov. 1.

