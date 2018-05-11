Fatal Rollover Crash On Creek Turnpike - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Fatal Rollover Crash On Creek Turnpike

Posted: Updated:

First responders are at the location of a fatal flatbed semi rollover crash.

The accident occurred in the westbound lanes on the Creek Turnpike near Aspen in Broken Arrow. Those westbound lanes are closed at this time. Tulsa Fire has been requested to come assist with this crash.

This is a developing story.

