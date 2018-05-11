Fatal Rollover Crash On Creek Turnpike

Gov. Mary Fallin has vetoed the controversial constitutional carry bill. Senate Bill 1212 would have allowed anyone without a felony conviction and is 21 or older to carry a gun in public without a license.More >>
The State Department of Education will tackle a huge problem this fall concerning children in our state. The summit is the first of its kind and will focus on children who experience traumatic events.More >>
