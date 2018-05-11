Group Collecting Signatures To Legalize Recreational Marijuana - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Group Collecting Signatures To Legalize Recreational Marijuana


OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

“Green to Vote" volunteers are now collecting signatures for a vote on a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana.  

Backers say that will prevent the legislature from meddling in medical marijuana laws but it would also legalize recreational use.
The petition specifies revenue raised by taxing pot would be used for education and drug and alcohol rehab. Supporters say it would also create jobs.

"It's a weed but it is hard to grow and you're also going to be doing specific strains so you're going to have highly trained people doing these jobs. It's not going to be a high school dropout, I guarantee you that." Said John Frasure of Green To Vote.

The group needs 124,000 signatures to get the measure on the November ballot.  

