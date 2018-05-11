'Moms Blessing Moms' Program Reaches Out Mothers With Sick Child - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

'Moms Blessing Moms' Program Reaches Out Mothers With Sick Children

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A mom who knows what it's like to be in and out of a children's hospital is giving back this Mother's Day Weekend.

We've followed Maddie Lens for several years she has a rare genetic disorder that causes tumors on vital organs. She was having seizures 30 times a day but has been seizure-free for more than two years now. Now Maddie's Mom is on a mission to shine a bright spot on what can be gloomy days in a place no parent ever wants to be.

"You don't expect your baby to ever be in the hospital and now that we have seen, we've felt the emotion, the hurt, the scared"
Heather Lens and her ambassadors filled 100 brown bags with goodies and inspiration, rolling them through the hallways at The Children's Hospital St. Francis

 One card reads: "Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all. Happy Mother's Day." Heather hopes to make sure each mom knows they're not alone.

"it's kind of overwhelming. But then it's terrifying, the thought of losing your child or the thought of all the bad that can happen," said Lens, that's why she started 'Moms Blessing Moms'. 

Today she met Colton Carter, who has uncontrollable seizures like her daughter Maddie did.

Colton had a heart transplant as a baby and now The 4-year-old might have to have brain surgery an instant connection between two moms who just want their babies to be happy and healthy.

"Being a mother that's in the hospital often, and spends a lot of time often in these four walls, it means a lot when you have people that come by that understand," said Colton’s mother Jenny.

"We don't know what will happen and so each day is one that I go 'thank you god that we're here. Thank you that we have our daughter, and Mother's Day is just kind of an added bonus." Lens added.

Heather hopes to widen the project statewide with ambassadors visiting all Children's Hospitals in Oklahoma over Mother's Day.

"I really really hope that these women will get these bags and go 'Ahhh, I can do it. I can do this."

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.