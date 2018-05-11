'Moms Blessing Moms' Program Reaches Out Mothers With Sick Children

A mom who knows what it's like to be in and out of a children's hospital is giving back this Mother's Day Weekend.

We've followed Maddie Lens for several years she has a rare genetic disorder that causes tumors on vital organs. She was having seizures 30 times a day but has been seizure-free for more than two years now. Now Maddie's Mom is on a mission to shine a bright spot on what can be gloomy days in a place no parent ever wants to be.

"You don't expect your baby to ever be in the hospital and now that we have seen, we've felt the emotion, the hurt, the scared"

Heather Lens and her ambassadors filled 100 brown bags with goodies and inspiration, rolling them through the hallways at The Children's Hospital St. Francis

One card reads: "Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all. Happy Mother's Day." Heather hopes to make sure each mom knows they're not alone.

"it's kind of overwhelming. But then it's terrifying, the thought of losing your child or the thought of all the bad that can happen," said Lens, that's why she started 'Moms Blessing Moms'.

Today she met Colton Carter, who has uncontrollable seizures like her daughter Maddie did.

Colton had a heart transplant as a baby and now The 4-year-old might have to have brain surgery an instant connection between two moms who just want their babies to be happy and healthy.

"Being a mother that's in the hospital often, and spends a lot of time often in these four walls, it means a lot when you have people that come by that understand," said Colton’s mother Jenny.

"We don't know what will happen and so each day is one that I go 'thank you god that we're here. Thank you that we have our daughter, and Mother's Day is just kind of an added bonus." Lens added.

Heather hopes to widen the project statewide with ambassadors visiting all Children's Hospitals in Oklahoma over Mother's Day.

"I really really hope that these women will get these bags and go 'Ahhh, I can do it. I can do this."