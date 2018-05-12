Hawaii officials encourage tourist to visit, despite volcano
Ken Gadd, a first-time visitor from Dayton, Ohio, takes pictures of the entrance to Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Friday, May 11, 2018. The park is closed due to the threat of an explosive volcanic eruption.
Hannique Ruder, a 65-year-old resident living in the Leilani Estates subdivision, stands on the mound of hardened lava Friday, May 11, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii. Kilauea has destroyed more than 35 structures since it began releasing lava from vents.
Toxic gases rise from cracks in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii, Friday, May 11, 2018. Kilauea has destroyed more than 35 structures since it began releasing lava from vents about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of the summit crater.
Steve Clapper, a resident living in the Leilani Estates subdivision, takes pictures of cracks on the street as gases continue to rise from fissures Friday, May 11, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii. Kilauea has destroyed more than 35 structures.
Center lane lines are partially visible along the lava-covered road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii, Friday, May 11, 2018. Kilauea has destroyed more than 35 structures since it began releasing lava from vents.
Ken Gadd, a first-time visitor from Dayton, Ohio, takes pictures of the entrance to Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Friday, May 11, 2018. The park is closed due to the threat of an explosive volcanic eruption.
Warnings that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could shoot boulders and ash out of its summit crater are prompting some to cancel their plans to visit the Big Island.
This Wednesday, May 9, 2018, photo shows an aerial view of the East Rift Zone, along which the Leilani Estates neighborhood sits, from the ongoing Kilauea eruption, as seen from a helicopter flying over the Big Island of Hawaii.
VOLCANO, Hawaii (AP) - Hawaii tourism officials are hoping Kilauea's eruption won't deter travelers from visiting the state's largest island, even as geologists warn the volcano could soon shoot large boulders out of its summit.
Travel industry executives note most of the Big Island is free of eruption threats from Kilauea, which began spurting lava into a residential neighborhood last week.
George Szigeti, CEO of the Hawaii Tourism says Kilauea is being monitored constantly and says the Big Island is "immense" and there are large parts that are unaffected by the volcano.
The eruption didn't stop Matthew and Angelina Coney, who flew in for their honeymoon even though the lava outbreak began the day they married in Fresno, California. They view their trip as a once in a lifetime opportunity.
