Several Area Students Participating In Video Chat With Astronauts Aboard ISS

Some area students will have the opportunity to chat with astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

The Tulsa Air and Space Museum will host a live NASA downlink on Monday.

During the 20-minute video chat, Oklahoma students will be able to speak with the astronauts.

Earlier this year, an essay contest was held for students wanting a chance to ask questions of the astronauts.

The live video chat is a part of TASM’s STEM education mission.

The event will be at 9:30 Monday morning inside the Planetarium at TASM.