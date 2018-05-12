Cause Of Early Morning House Fire Under Investigation

Firefighters are investigating the cause of an overnight house fire in a neighborhood near Pine and Sheridan.

Neighbors say no one lives in the house.

The fire started around 4:00 a.m. Saturday and firefighters say they aren’t sure if anyone was inside the house when the fire started.

Firefighters say there were several holes in the floor they had to work around to stop the fire, but there are no reports of any injuries.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

Firefighters say they have ruled out electrical issues since there were no utilities on at the house.