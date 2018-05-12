Sapulpa Animal Shelter Holding Adoption Event

The Sapulpa animal shelter is having an adoption event on Saturday.

The shelter says it is at capacity right now and is looking for homes for its dogs.

The event is Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m. at 515 Fife Avenue in Sapulpa.

If you are unable to make it to Saturday’s event, the shelter is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.