Weekend Events Around Green Country

There’s a variety of events available if you’re wanting to get out and enjoy the warm weather this weekend.

Saturday marks day 2 of the 3-day Germanfest. It all takes place at the German American Society of Tulsa inside a Gothic-style cathedral near 15th and Lewis. The free festival celebrates all things German – food, music, dance, beer, and more. It goes from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Six of Oklahoma’s hottest bands are performing at the Cain’s Ballroom Saturday night to help fight cancer. The Okla-home-grown Music Showcase benefits “Cancer Sucks!” Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.

The 918 Vintage Truck show is happening from 9a.m. to 4p.m. at the Admiral Twin Drive-In. Along with the truck show, there will be vendors from all across the area in a large flea market.

The 2018 Rooster Days festival and carnival continues this weekend. The Rooster Days Marketplace features over 300 indoor and outdoor vendors with one-of-a-kind products, including handcrafted decorations, clothing, food, vintage clothing, art, housing items, and more. It runs from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Rooster Days Parade is also happening Saturday morning at 10 a.m. News On 6 stormtrackers Von Castor and Darren Stephens will be participating in that parade.

The City of Wagoner is holding a surplus auction Saturday morning at 10 a.m. The auction includes various items from the City, Public Works Authority, fire department, and police department. The lot opened for public viewing at 8:30 a.m.

And don’t forget – Sunday is Mother’s Day. The Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks is hosting something unique – “Moms and Mimosas.” Tickets are $40 and include a brunch buffet, admission to the aquarium, one mimosa, and a discount on souvenir photos from the gift shop. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Have a great weekend!