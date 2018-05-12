OCPD Arrest 3 Suspects After Standoff At SE OKC Motel - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OCPD Arrest 3 Suspects After Standoff At SE OKC Motel

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police end a standoff at a southeast OKC motel after a woman reported three suspects barricaded themselves inside her room. 

According to officials, the woman staying inside the motel room called police around 10 a.m. Saturday to report the incident. Police said the woman communicated to them that three unknown suspects forced their way inside her room on Friday night. 

Police arrived at the scene of the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and South Prospect Avenue to find the suspects barricaded inside the room. Officers surrounded the building as they negotiated with the suspects to come out.

The three suspects were all taken into custody shortly after 11 a.m. The suspects are described as two black males and one white female. Police have not identified those involved. 

Officers on scene said an investigation is underway to determine why the suspects came inside the room. Police are also working to determine whether the victim was inside the room with the suspects all night or not. 

According to police, the victim does not appear to be injured. 

Stay with News 9.com or your News 9 app for more information as it becomes available. 

