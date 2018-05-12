OCPD End Standoff With 3 Suspects At SE OKC Motel - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OCPD End Standoff With 3 Suspects At SE OKC Motel

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police have ended a standoff at a southeast OKC motel after a woman reported three suspects barricaded themselves inside her room. 

According to officials, the woman staying inside the motel room called police around 10 a.m. Saturday to report the incident. Police said the woman communicated to them that three unknown suspects forced their way inside her room on Friday night. 

Police arrived at the scene of the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and South Prospect Avenue to find the suspects barricaded inside the room. Officers surrounded the building as they negotiated with the suspects to come out.

The three suspects exited the room and were handcuffed by officers shortly after 11 a.m. The suspects are described as two black males and one white female. Police have not identified those involved. 

According to police, the victim did not appear to be injured. 

UPDATE: Investigators believe the woman's claims of the suspects forcing their way inside her motel are likely false. Police tell News 9 the victim may be mentally unstable and a crime might not have taken place. Police are still unsure why the three other people were inside the woman's room at the time. 

This is a developing story. 

