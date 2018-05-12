Two Vehicles Involved In Rollover Crash In Tulsa

Tulsa Police responded to the sight of a rollover crash involving two vehicles.

According to witnesses, the accident occurred near 1300 Pl. S. Utica when the first vehicle attempted to turn west on a green light but collided with a second vehicle that was continuing straight.

The impact caused the second vehicle to roll. According to police, both drivers were transported with non-life-threatening injuries to two separate Tulsa area hospitals.

The names of the and conditions of the drivers have not been revealed, the vehicles were a red truck and black SUV.