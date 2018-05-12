Two Vehicles Involved In Rollover Crash In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Two Vehicles Involved In Rollover Crash In Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police responded to the sight of a rollover crash involving two vehicles.

According to witnesses, the accident occurred near 1300 Pl. S. Utica when the first vehicle attempted to turn west on a green light but collided with a second vehicle that was continuing straight.

The impact caused the second vehicle to roll. According to police, both drivers were transported with non-life-threatening injuries to two separate Tulsa area hospitals.

The names of the and conditions of the drivers have not been revealed, the vehicles were a red truck and black SUV.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Teachers Hold Car Show Fundraiser In Tulsa

    Teachers Hold Car Show Fundraiser In Tulsa

    In a direct response to a comment Governor Mary Fallin made during the teacher walkout, Green Country teachers held a car show Saturday. "Teachers want more, but it's kind of like having a teenage kid that wants a better car,” Fallin said in an interview with CBS News during the walkout.

    More >>

    In a direct response to a comment Governor Mary Fallin made during the teacher walkout, Green Country teachers held a car show Saturday. "Teachers want more, but it's kind of like having a teenage kid that wants a better car,” Fallin said in an interview with CBS News during the walkout.

    More >>

  • Neighbors Help Amber Family Rebuild After Tornado

    Neighbors Help Amber Family Rebuild After Tornado

    Cleanup is still underway in Amber after a tornado touched down there just over a week ago. It damaged roofs and trees, but at one home it also took the lives of more than a dozen chickens.

    More >>

    Cleanup is still underway in Amber after a tornado touched down there just over a week ago. It damaged roofs and trees, but at one home it also took the lives of more than a dozen chickens.

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.