Teachers Hold Car Show Fundraiser In Tulsa

In a direct response to a comment Governor Mary Fallin made during the teacher walkout, Green Country teachers held a car show Saturday.

"Teachers want more, but it's kind of like having a teenage kid that wants a better car,” Fallin said in an interview with CBS News during the walkout. They put their car troubles on full display in a parking lot near 71st and Highway 169. Some people donated cash for repairs.

One vehicle at the car show had more than 700,000 miles on it.

"It runs - it's great!” Melissa Duvall, said.

Duvall teaches 8th grade at Union Public Schools. The 2001 Chevy Silverado was passed down to her from her mom.

"She's taken really good care of it,” she said. “It has the original motor, it has the original transmission."

Chauntel Young doesn't have quite as many miles on her '98 Buick but driving from Okmulgee to Tulsa every day for school adds up.

"It's about 40 miles there, and 40 miles back,” Young said. “So about 480 miles a week."

A McAlester teacher's car doesn't even have a hood.

"Her name is Sylvia the Silver Scion,” Christy Morgan said.

The teachers hope the car show sends a clear message to the governor: "Teachers do what they can to get by," Morgan said.

"This is kind of a creative solution to our car crisis,” Brian Arneecher said.

He said the donations made today are just the beginning. He hopes his new organization, called “Teachers Aid,” will become a non-profit. He's working to plan other creative events like the car show, to help public school teachers.

"There is support out there, people just don't know how to give just yet. And hopefully, we can change that,” Arneecher said.

"It's disheartening that it's come to this in the state of Oklahoma,” Duvall said.

If you missed the car show and would like to help out, click here.