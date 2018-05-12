Governor Vetoes Juvenile Offenders Bill

Governor Mary Fallin has vetoed a bill that would have allowed the state to continue sending juvenile offenders to prison with no chance for parole. The proposal would have made it the judge's sole responsibility in sentencing minors removing the jury from its role in sentencing offenders younger than 18.More >>
Governor Mary Fallin has vetoed a bill that would have allowed the state to continue sending juvenile offenders to prison with no chance for parole. The proposal would have made it the judge's sole responsibility in sentencing minors removing the jury from its role in sentencing offenders younger than 18.More >>
(AP) A man who left a voicemail message at an Ohio congressman’s office mentioning a June shooting at a baseball practice for members of Congress has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.More >>
(AP) A man who left a voicemail message at an Ohio congressman’s office mentioning a June shooting at a baseball practice for members of Congress has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.More >>
A mother and father are still looking for answers after their son died in a motorcycle accident almost 1 year ago. Flowers and pictures are on the side of Avery Drive, in memory of a young man, with a big heart.More >>
A mother and father are still looking for answers after their son died in a motorcycle accident almost 1 year ago. Flowers and pictures are on the side of Avery Drive, in memory of a young man, with a big heart.More >>
Authorities say a knife-wielding man stabbed several people in Paris on Saturday before he was shot and killed by police. The incident took place near the city's famous opera house.More >>
Authorities say a knife-wielding man stabbed several people in Paris on Saturday before he was shot and killed by police. The incident took place near the city's famous opera house.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on