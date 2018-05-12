Tesla with Autopilot slams into truck stopped at red light
A Tesla sedan with a semi-autonomous Autopilot feature has rear-ended a fire department truck on a Utah roadway at 60 mph apparently without braking before impact, but police say it's unknown if the Autopilot...More >>
A Tesla sedan with a semi-autonomous Autopilot feature has rear-ended a fire department truck on a Utah roadway at 60 mph apparently without braking before impact, but police say it's unknown if the Autopilot feature was engaged.More >>
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) - A Tesla sedan with a semi-autonomous Autopilot feature has rear-ended a fire department truck on a Utah roadway at 60 mph apparently without braking before impact, but police say it's unknown if the Autopilot feature was engaged.
The South Jordan Police Department says the Tesla Model S hit a fire department mechanic truck stopped at a red light Friday. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Police Sgt. Samuel Winkler says the car driver suffered a broken ankle but the truck driver didn't require treatment.
Winkler said Saturday there's no indication the Tesla's driver was under the influence of any substance and it's not immediately known what he may have told investigators about the crash.
California-based Tesla tells drivers its Autopilot requires them to keep their eyes on the road.
