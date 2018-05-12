Correction: Plutonium Pits-SRS story

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' attorneys say invasion-of-privacy case was crumbling under lack of evidence when charge was dropped; prosecutors say they'll still pursue case.

(AP Photo by Jim Salter). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a new conference outside court on Monday, May, 14 2018, in St. Louis. Prosecutors on Monday abruptly dropped an invasion-of-privacy charge against Greitens but say they hope to refile the ...

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun.

(Solano County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo combo of booking mugs provided by the Solano County Sheriff's Office in Fairfield, Calif., shows Jonathan Allen and his wife, Ina Rogers. Police said Monday, May 14, 2018, they had removed 10 children...

Airmen have called off the search for military explosives that fell off a vehicle on an American Indian reservation in North Dakota on May 1.

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.

Baltimore's mayor has announced the city's police commissioner has resigned after being charged with failing to pay his taxes.

Seattle's largest businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks will have to pay a new tax to help fund homeless services and affordable housing under a measure approved by city leaders.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). Members of the public look on at a Seattle City Council before the council voted to approve a tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight homelessness, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Seattle. The council on Monda...

The Trump administration will try to convince a U.S. appeals court that it was justified in ending an Obama-era immigration policy that shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, Judy Weatherly, a supporter of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) holds up a sign during a protest outside of the Federal Building in San Francisco. The Trump adminis...

The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

Lay your money down: Court says states can OK sports betting

Nearly all public school teachers report spending personal money on school supplies, average payment of about $480 is far more than the existing $250 deduction.

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) - In a story May 12 about the proposed production of pits at the Savannah River Site in South Carolina, The Associated Press reported erroneously that pits were planned to store plutonium that would have gone into the production of commercial nuclear fuel at a now-cancelled facility known as MOX. The National Nuclear Security Administration is proposing the creation of new plutonium pits, essentially the triggers for nuclear warheads at the South Carolina site, and also at a site in New Mexico. Energy Secretary Rick Perry already has proposed another disposal method for the old plutonium at the plant.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Nuke agency pitches plutonium pits for Savannah River Site

The National Nuclear Security Administration has officially proposed producing plutonium pits at two locations, including the Savannah River Site in South Carolina

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) - Energy Secretary Rick Perry has formally ended construction of a facility meant to reprocess weapons-grade plutonium and uranium into fuel for commercial reactors, a key element of the nation's commitment to containing the global nuclear threat.

Perry executed a waiver Thursday to terminate construction of the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility at the Savannah River Site in South Carolina.

A day earlier, Perry called it a "historically questionable" expenditure in testimony before Congress about the Trump administration's 2019 budget proposal, which includes $220 million toward closing the project, and $59 million toward replacing it with a so-called "dilute and dispose" approach to dispose of old surplus nuclear material.

The MOX was initially slated to open in 2016, blending weapons-grade plutonium and uranium into commercial reactor fuel. But its estimated construction cost soared from $1.4 billion in 2004 to more than $17 billion. About $5 billion had already been spent by last year, with completion not expected until 2048.

The MOX was proposed as part of the US-Russia nuclear non-proliferation agreement in 2000. Since then, the idea of converting potential weapons into safe energy has helped persuade leaders in multiple countries to surrender their nuclear material before it could fall into dangerous hands.

With MOX being discontinued, the National Nuclear Security Administration has proposed that the Savannah River Site in South Carolina be used instead to create new plutonium pits, essentially the triggers for nuclear warheads. Defense officials have said the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile need modernization.

The plan calls for creating 50 pits per year at the Savannah River Site, and 30 per year at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.

A news release from NNSA said the two-pronged approach involving the pits "is the best way to manage the cost, schedule, and risk of such a vital undertaking."

Rep. Rick Allen, a Republican from Georgia, criticized the move on Friday, saying he still believes "MOX is the most viable way forward to dispose of our weapons grade plutonium," but he also supports producing pits at the Savannah River Site, which will continue to provide jobs in the local economy.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster called dilute-and-dispose "not logical" during a March question-and-answer session in North Augusta.

"The Department of Energy has been trying to shut down the MOX project for years, breaking a promise to the people of South Carolina and breaking federal law along the way," McMaster said. "We will not accept it, and we will fight every step of the way to make sure South Carolina's interests are protected."

Several studies are needed and environmental concerns are to be addressed before dilute-and-dispose can fully proceed, according to a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency letter sent on April 2. The EPA said agency involvement in the matter at this point would be "premature."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.