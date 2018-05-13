Ex-student files sexual-abuse lawsuit against NH prep school

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

A Tesla sedan with a semi-autonomous Autopilot feature has rear-ended a fire department truck on a Utah roadway at 60 mph apparently without braking before impact, but police say it's unknown if the Autopilot feature was engaged.

(South Jordan Police Department via AP). In this Friday, May 11, 2018, photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck stopped at a red light in South ...

Executives from 10 auto companies will meet with President Donald Trump and cabinet officials Friday to discuss the administration's plan to reduce gas mileage and pollution requirements enacted during the Obama administration.

Companies, local governments proposed new immigration detention centers in Midwestern states in response to an ICE request as agency steps up arrests in middle of U.S.

The National Nuclear Security Administration has officially proposed producing plutonium pits at two locations, including the Savannah River Site in South Carolina.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File). File-This Feb. 25, 2018, file photo shows Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin speaking during the panel Caring for our Veterans at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. Fallin vetoed a bill late F...

The man who took an AR-15 rifle from a gunman at a Tennessee Waffle House met with students from the Parkland high school where 17 people were killed.

A cyber security firm says "a specific attack" was among the possible reasons for the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections.

Warnings that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could shoot boulders and ash out of its summit crater are prompting some to cancel their plans to visit the Big Island.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Ken Gadd, a first-time visitor from Dayton, Ohio, takes pictures of the entrance to Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Friday, May 11, 2018. The park is closed due to the threat of an explosive volcanic eruption. Warnings that Haw...

(Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, Marsha Wetzel sits for a portrait in her room at Glen Saint Andrew Living Community in Niles, Ill. Wetzel moved into the senior apartment complex after her partner of 30...

The eruption of a Hawaii volcano in the Pacific "Ring of Fire" has experts warily eyeing volcanic peaks on America's West Coast that are also part of the geologically active region.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this May 7, 2018 photo, Mount Rainier is seen at dusk and framed by the Murray Morgan Bridge in downtown Tacoma, Wash. The eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has geologic experts along the West Coast warily eyeing th...

FILE - This Feb. 26, 2016 file photo shows the entrance to St. Paul's School in Concord, N.H. A former boarding school student says in a lawsuit the school violated her civil rights by failing to protect her from sexual assau...

By MARINA VILLENEUVE

Associated Press

A former New Hampshire boarding school student says in a lawsuit the school violated her civil rights by failing to protect her from sexual assault in a "hypersexualized environment" where older students scored points for having sex with younger ones.

The lawsuit , filed Friday in federal court in Concord, New Hampshire, claims officials at St. Paul's School failed to report the sexual assault of a freshman during the 2012-13 school year. The student said she was forced to leave the school following bullying and retaliation.

The president of the school's board of trustees, Archibald Cox, said the school plans to cooperate with police and the state attorney general to investigate the matter.

"We take these allegations very seriously, but do not know whether they are accurate or not," Cox said in a letter to the school community. "In my experience this administration has taken all reporting obligations seriously and has fulfilled them."

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a Jane Doe, a former student who was 13 years old when she enrolled in 2012 and now lives in Maryland. It demands a trial and damages for severe emotional distress.

"From the time she arrived on campus, Ms. Doe experienced unwelcome sexual advances from some male students who were emboldened by formal and informal 'tradition' at the school," the lawsuit says. "Unbeknownst to Ms. Doe, older boys started to sexually target her the moment she set foot on campus."

The lawsuit says school officials failed to report, investigate or address the girl's specific reports of sexual assault to state or local authorities. It says school officials also failed to investigate or eliminate the practice of older students "scoring" with freshman girls.

In January, the school settled a lawsuit with another former student who said it failed to protect her from being sexually assaulted.

Chessy Prout was a 15-year-old freshman at St. Paul's in 2014 when she accused 18-year-old then-student Owen Labrie of assaulting her as part of Senior Salute, a competition among upperclassman seeking to have sex with younger students. Prout's parents sued in 2016, shortly after Labrie was convicted of sexual assault, child endangerment and using a computer to lure her for sex.

Prout, now 19, said this year that what began as an effort to speak up for herself in her case against Labrie grew into "standing up against a 162-year-old institution with a secret history of rape and cover-up." She said she wrote a book, "I Have The Right To: A High School Survivor's Story of Sexual Assault, Justice, and Hope," in a bid to reclaim her name.

The prep academy has denied that it could have prevented the assault and that it had a culture of sexual assault, but it said the case has led to positive changes on campus.

This month, two alumni from the 1970s filed a complaint against the school alleging they were sexually assaulted as students by former faculty members. Cox said the school was "truly sorry" for their pain "and for any failure of the school to protect them."

Most of the former staffers in the complaint were named last year in an investigation conducted by the school into its history of sexual abuse dating to 1947. The school reported allegations against 18 former staffers and shared its findings with the attorney general's office.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, as Prout has done.

Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, is appealing his conviction.

___

Villeneuve reported from Portland, Maine.

