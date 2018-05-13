Warm & Breezy Mother's Day Weather

Happy Mother’s Day, Green Country! Mom gets to enjoy another day of very warm and breezy conditions on her special day.

Much like Saturday, we’ll have a good amount of sunshine today with some periodic clouds mixed in. Look for afternoon highs back in the upper 80s to about 90 across eastern Oklahoma, with breezy south winds again gusting to 25 miles per hour. If you’re headed to the lake to celebrate mom, it’ll be another good day to get out on the water!

Increasingly muggy conditions will become common as we head into this upcoming work week, but thankfully that will also come with slowly increasing rain chances as well. Toasty conditions continue into Monday with highs back around 90 degrees and heat index values in the low to mid 90s. By late afternoon and evening Monday, scattered strong to severe storms will be developing across northwest Oklahoma and into Kansas, and a few of those storms could impact parts of Green Country by Monday night with some gusty winds.

Storm chances increase more noticeably on Tuesday and Wednesday as multiple storm systems slide across the area. Multiple rounds of scattered storms are expected with some locally heavy rains possible. Given the time of year a few strong to severe storms will be possible as well, but the overall severe weather risk looks low as these storm systems won't be packing the usual upper-level punch that systems usually have this time of year.

Rain chances will slowly diminish late Thursday into Friday as an upper-level ridge looks to reinforce the early summer heat to end the week with highs climbing back towards 90 degrees. But another storm system may be on its heels with the possibility of more storms by next weekend.

